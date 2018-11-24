Russia develops "supercomputer" for defense industry

Russia's Ruselectronics company has developed a "mobile supercomputer" for space and defense industries, its parent company Rostec said in a statement Friday.



"Its computing module with a size of 1.9 m x 1.35 m x 1 m makes it possible to achieve a peak capacity of 2.2 petaflops, which is a record for computers of such dimensions, and a data storage capacity of up to 2.2 petabytes," it said.



The supercomputer also consumes 40 percent less electric power than its peers on the market, Rostec said, adding that it has a liquid cooling system featuring low noise, dust and moisture protection and fire safety.



The device could be used in space and defense industries, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data and other sectors, the statement said.

