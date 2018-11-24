At least two killed, dozens injured in explosion in NE China

At least two people were killed and 24 others wounded in an explosion at a machinery company which triggered a fire in Dongfeng County, northeast China's Jilin Province on Friday, according to local authorities.



The local fire brigade and public security officers rushed to the site shortly after the accident which took place at around 11:40 p.m. local time. Up to 41 buildings were also damaged in varying degrees.



The injured have been sent to hospitals.



Rescue missions and an investigation are underway.



