Private enterprises gain strong support from Jizhou District of Hengshui, N China's Hebei

A worker checks equipment operation data at a digital technology company in Jizhou District of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 23, 2018. The district gave stronger support for private enterprises in recent years. There are more than 4,700 medical, composite material, and equipment manufacture private enterprises in Jizhou. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

A man works at a photographic paper production line at a digital technology company in Jizhou District of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 23, 2018. The district gave stronger support for private enterprises in recent years. There are more than 4,700 medical, composite material, and equipment manufacture private enterprises in Jizhou. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Workers make medical equipment at a private enterprise in Jizhou District of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 23, 2018. The district gave stronger support for private enterprises in recent years. There are more than 4,700 medical, composite material, and equipment manufacture private enterprises in Jizhou. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Workers sort medicines at a medical company in Jizhou District of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 23, 2018. The district gave stronger support for private enterprises in recent years. There are more than 4,700 medical, composite material, and equipment manufacture private enterprises in Jizhou. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)