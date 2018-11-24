People light lamps to celebrate Deva-Diwali festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/24 10:12:15

People light lamps on the occasion of the Kartik Purnima at the Banganga water tank in Mumbai, India, Nov. 22, 2018. Kartik Purnima also called Deva-Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month of Hindu calendar. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

People light lamps on the occasion of the Kartik Purnima at the Banganga water tank in Mumbai, India, Nov. 22, 2018. Kartik Purnima also called Deva-Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month of Hindu calendar. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

People light lamps on the occasion of the Kartik Purnima at the Banganga water tank in Mumbai, India, Nov. 22, 2018. Kartik Purnima also called Deva-Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month of Hindu calendar. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

People light lamps on the occasion of the Kartik Purnima at the Banganga water tank in Mumbai, India, Nov. 22, 2018. Kartik Purnima also called Deva-Diwali, the festival of lights of the gods, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month of Hindu calendar. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus