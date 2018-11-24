40 million diabetics might face insulin shortage by 2030: study

As the morbidity rate of type 2 diabetes keeps increasing, about 40 million people with the disease will not have access to insulin for treatment by 2030, a recent study from Stanford University suggested.



Researchers simulated burden of the disease from 2018 to 2030 across 221 countries using data from the International Diabetes Federation and 14 studies which represent more than 60 percent of the global type 2 diabetes population.



According to the study, the number of people with type 2 diabetes worldwide will increase from 406 million in 2018 to 511 million in 2030.



About 79 million people will need insulin to control their condition, while only 38 million will be able to get it if access to insulin remains the same, researchers predicted.



"These estimates suggest that current levels of insulin access are highly inadequate compared to projected need, particularly in Africa and Asia, and more efforts should be devoted to overcoming this looming health challenge," said Sanjay Basu, lead author of the study.



"The number of adults with type 2 diabetes is expected to rise over the next 12 years due to ageing, urbanization, and associated changes in diet and physical activity," he said, urging more governmental actions. "Unless governments begin initiatives to make insulin available and affordable, then its use is always going to be far from optimal."

