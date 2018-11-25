Pretty con artist steals hearts on social media

The woman, Qingchenjingliang,on the run for fraud attracts a lot of attention on social media. Source: Mianyang Police

A woman on the run for fraud has recently attracted a lot of attention on social media for her flattering wanted poster.The woman, Qing Chenjingliang, is one of eight people who police said have been conducting a variant of the classic "teahouse scam" in Mianyang, Sichuan Province since April.So far one suspect has been detained, police said.Traditionally, the scam involves an attractive woman approaching men and inviting them to buy her drinks. She then takes them to a teahouse or a bar and disappears.The bar employees, also in on the con, then hand the victim an exorbitantly-priced tab and demand he pay up.In this case, police said Qing would first bait her victims through social media and then invite them out to bars.While Mianyang police released wanted posters of the seven suspects still at large, it seems Qing is getting all the attention."Wait… the seventh suspect looks kind of cute. Is she really a swindler?" commented Weibo user "Bling_dear.""With such good looks, she could totally find a job without committing crime," said "zhang."Mianyang police are using the social media attention to help their investigation."Being beautiful won't help her get away with the crime. If you know her whereabouts, please tell us as soon as possible," Mianyang police posted to their official Weibo account.Mianyang police are offering 3,000 yuan ($400) for any information that leads to her capture.Mianyang Police