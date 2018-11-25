China’s female tourists outnumber male in seeking overseas DIY travel: report

Chinese women are showing a stronger interest in traveling overseas without using a travel agent than men as the outbound tourism market burgeons in China, a newly released travel report reveals.
Women made up about 46 percent of total independent overseas tourists in 2016, while the number climbed to 58 percent in the first three quarters of this year, according to a report released by China's biggest online travel agency Ctrip and global payments giant Mastercard.
Overtaking travelers of the 1980s generation, the number of teenage tourists and those in their 20s currently account for over 30 percent of China's total outbound tourists.
Overseas travel is no longer just about shopping, the report said, as reservations for and spending on recreational activities in 2018 rose by 110 percent and 24 percent respectively year-on-year.
The report also noted that Chinese tourists are showing a stronger wanderlust for off-the-beaten-track destinations and showing a preference for more customized trips, while demonstrating an increasing awareness of travel safety in terms of purchasing overseas travel insurance.
The number of trips made by Chinese people to other countries or regions reached 135 million in 2016, compared to 5 million in 1995, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed in October.
This represents an annual increase of 17.6 percent on average over the past 21 years, said the NBS.
China's outbound tourism market is estimated to increase by 5 percent annually on average in the coming years, bringing the number of outbound tourists to 157 million in 2020, according to the China Tourism Academy, a think tank under the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism.
In recent years, China's outbound travel consumption has contributed about 16.7 percent of the added value to the global tourism market, and created about a quarter of new jobs, said a report on China's services imports released by the Ministry of Commerce
.
The country's outbound travel consumption contributed more than 10 percent to the growth in the number of international tourists worldwide, said the report which was published on the sidelines of the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.
When it comes to inbound tourism, travel for recreational purposes still dominates the market, with US tourists leading the trend, the newly released travel report said. Travel for business has posted stronger growth in the past two years, however, with the development of the Belt and Road
initiative propelling the inflow of foreign visitors, it added.
Chinese tourists are trotting across the globe, and the country is demonstrating sustainable growth potential in both outbound and inbound tourism, said Ctrip CEO Jane Sun.Newspaper headline: Women pillar of outbound travel