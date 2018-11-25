Higher costs drag down non-ferrous metal profits

China's non-ferrous metal industry reported aggregate profits of 123.45 billion yuan ($17.81 billion) from January to September, down 9.6 percent year-on-year, official data shows.
Although the sector's main operation revenues, measured by industrial enterprises that each post an annual income of more than 20 million yuan, surged by 8.8 percent to more than 4 trillion yuan, higher production costs have resulted in a decline in profits, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
Combined output of 10 kinds of non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminum, lead and zinc went up by 4.2 percent to 40.27 million tons.
"Production has been stable over the first nine months this year," said the ministry.
A separate report from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association projected a steady increase in domestic demand.
Given that China is speeding up its economic transformation to a higher-quality growth, the demand for conventional non-ferrous metals will expand moderately while that for new non-ferrous metals will drastically rise, said the report.