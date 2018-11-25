Yuan forex funds see October drop

China's yuan funds outstanding for foreign exchange continued to drop in October, central bank data shows.



The funds stood at 21.3168 trillion yuan ($3.1 trillion) at the end of October, down from 21.4084 trillion yuan a month earlier, according to the People's Bank of China (PBC).



As the Chinese currency is not freely convertible under the capital account, the PBC has to purchase foreign currency generated by a trade surplus and foreign investment in the country, adding funds to the money market.

