Passenger vehicle sales decline

Sales of passenger vehicles in China stood at 2.05 million units in October, down 0.66 percent from September, a decline of 12.99 percent from the same month last year, industry data showed.



Aggregate sales for the first 10 months of 2018 contracted by 1.02 percent year-on-year to 19.3 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



During the period, crossover utility vehicles posted the biggest slump of 19.05 percent with a sales volume of 367,400 units.





