A woman puts her feet on a three-dimensional testing machine to obtain big data about her foot size and dimensions at the Alibaba Cloud Computing Conference held in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province on Thursday. The users can authorize their data to be stored on the Alibaba Cloud, which can in turn be used directly by vendors on the firm's e-commerce site Taobao, reducing the risk of shoes having to be returned due to a poor fit. Photo: IC