OPPO plans Kenya launch

Chinese smartphone marker OPPO will unveil a new model in the Kenyan market before the end of 2018, a company official said on Saturday.



Jesse Wu, brand manager of OPPO Kenya, told the Xinhua News Agnecy in Nairobi that the OPPO A7 will offer the latest technologies and systems combined with the most advanced design in the smartphone industry.



"To maintain the trendsetting norm and let more young users to enjoy the latest smartphone fashions, OPPO will introduce the OPPO A7 before the end of the year," Wu said.



He added that the Kenyan market is changing dramatically and consumers now value genuine quality over mere paper specifications.





