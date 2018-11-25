Train coaches for India

The first three subway train coaches produced by Chinese train manufacturer CRRC Dalian Co for the major Indian city of Nagpur have come off the production line, according to the company.



CRRC Dalian, an affiliate of China's top train manufacturer CRRC Corp, received a train coach order from the Nagpur metro system last year. The company is scheduled to produce 69 coaches and provide train maintenance services for 10 years for the city.



With a stainless steel body, the train coaches are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The coaches will be used on two urban railway lines totaling 38 kilometers.

