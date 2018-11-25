Iron, steel sectors show steady growth: ministry

The iron and steel industries in China maintained solid growth in the first nine months of the year, with higher operating income and profits, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said on Friday.
The companies' total core operating income expanded 14 percent year-on-year to 5.66 trillion yuan ($816.7 billion), the ministry said, while aggregate profit was up 65.3 percent to 358.7 billion yuan.
Medium-sized and large enterprises contributed 3.06 trillion yuan to the total operating income and 230 billion yuan to profits, up 14.5 percent and 86 percent, respectively.
As of September 30, the debt ratio of medium-sized and large companies had fallen 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier to 66.1 percent.
Thanks to efforts to capacity cuts and production bans on substandard steel, Chinese iron and steel producers were able to export at better prices.
From January to September, China exported 53.08 million tons of steel products, down 10.7 percent, but the value rose 6.1 percent to 298.99 billion yuan.
The export price averaged 5,633 yuan per ton, up 18.8 percent.
This year's total steel exports are likely to reach 70 million tons, said the ministry.
Separately, the China Iron and Steel Industry Association said that pressure on the supply side has persisted. In October, the country's daily output of crude steel averaged 2.66 million tons.