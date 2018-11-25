Making headlines

Industrial profit statistics



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to release China's industrial profits for October on Tuesday.



The number is widely regarded as an indicator of the resilience of China's manufacturing industry amid multiple sources of downward pressure ranging from a prolonged trade war with the US to the country's efforts to deleverage.



In September, the profit of major industrial companies rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to 545.5 billion yuan ($78.52 billion), but the growth rate slowed from 9.2 percent in August, according to the NBS. Weighted down by sluggish production and sales, the industrial profit growth rate continued to slow for a fifth month to the lowest in seven months.

Official PMI for November



China is set to release the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November on Friday.



In October, the official manufacturing PMI was 50.2, down 0.6 point from September, according to the NBS. The index was the lowest since July 2016, but was still above the 50 reading that separates expansion with contraction. Analysts attributed the decline to a week-long national day holiday as well as fluctuations in the external environment.

Garden expo in Guangxi



The 12th China International Garden Expo will be held from December to May 2019 in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the expo organizer announced.



A total of 44 Chinese cities and 19 from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries and regions along the Belt and Road initiative will participate.



