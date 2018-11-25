China’s Christmas ornaments exports to the US not impacted by trade war

A foreign businessman selects goods in Yiwu International Trade City in October. Photo: VCG





Christmas decoration manufacturers and exporters clustered around eastern and southern China have so far remained unaffected by the China-US trade war. An analyst noted that China's Christmas ornament suppliers are not likely to lose their market share in the US anytime soon because it will not be easy to copy China's industrial chain in the short term.



Chinese suppliers of artificial Christmas trees, Santa Claus ornaments, and glass ball decorations told the Global Times on Sunday that their exports to the US for the 2018 Christmas holiday haven't suffered much impact from the current China-US trade dispute.



"For now, the China-US trade friction has no real impact on us. The orders we took from the US for this Christmas are slightly more than in 2017," said a manager surnamed Yan with Shunmeijituan Co, a company located in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province.



"Our Christmas business with US importers has stayed steady in the last couple of years," Yan said, adding that prices have also been steady.



Yan said that based on past experience, orders for 2019 Christmas will come in around March or April of 2019. "Most of our clients have been regular for several years and recognize our products, so no sharp drop of orders is expected," said Yan.



Summer is traditionally the time of year when vendors place their orders for Christmas decorations that end up in American households, the US media outlet marketplace.org reported.



According to the most recent figures from the US Census Bureau, some 90 percent of imported Christmas ornaments and lights in the US come from China, the report said.



"China is the major source of the US' Christmas products. The trade war will not have much of an impact on business," said Shi Xinyu, a manager with Taimeijia, a manufacturer in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province.



"Christmas trees and ornaments are necessities for people in the US, especially for such a significant festival," Shi said. "The orders were made around July and August. Suppliers like us in Yiwu have not been affected in 2018."



'Christmas village' advantages



Yiwu, often called China's "Christmas village," is home to numerous suppliers producing twinkling lights, life-size sleighs, aprons featuring Mrs. Claus' silhouette, and holly-jolly tchotchkes made for export.



No other nation has the supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure to create Christmas goods at such quantity and cost, according to Hong Junjie, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics.



China's small commodities are fairly competitive in the global market and have seized a big market share, and the agglomeration effects are very strong, Hong said.



"The Christmas product manufacturers in Yiwu have set up a WeChat group that includes several hundred accounts. The industrial chain also includes thousands of upstream industry suppliers and export traders," a manager surnamed Liu with Yanghan Arts and Crafts Co told the Global Times on Sunday.



The concentration of talent and resources is a big reason retailers around the world are sticking with suppliers in Yiwu, despite the 10 percent tariff the US placed on China-made Christmas lights and wrapping paper in the summer. Even with a looming increase in those levies to 25 percent on January 1, retailers haven't shifted their purchasing to other countries, Bloomberg reported.



"It's fairly hard for other countries and regions to copy the whole industrial chain in the short term," said Hong. "Christmas decorations and gifts are seasonal products, so it will be expensive for other countries to copy the industrial chain."



"The US depends on China's manufacturers, and US tariffs will be shifted to US consumers in the end."