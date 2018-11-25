EU leaders approve Brexit deal

Source:AFP Published: 2018/11/25 21:28:40

Not a moment of joy nor of celebration, says Juncker





The 27 leaders of the bloc met without UK Prime Minister Theresa May to endorse the agreement, which sets the stage for UK's exit from the bloc on March 29.



"EU 27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted, as the leaders waited for May to join them.



Arriving for a special summit in Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the bloc's executive arm, said it was a "sad day."



"To see a country like Great Britain ... leave the EU is not a moment of joy nor of celebration, it's a sad moment and it's a tragedy," he said.



Michel Barnier, the former French foreign minister who negotiated the deal on behalf of the bloc, added, "We will remain allies, partners and friends."



May, who arrived in Brussels on Saturday evening for final talks with Tusk and Juncker, was due to join the other leaders later in a highly symbolic moment.



Forged during 17 months of tough negotiations, the withdrawal agreement covers financial matters, citizens' rights, Northern Ireland and arrangements for a 21-month post-Brexit transition phase.



A short political declaration that accompanies the text sets out hopes for future security and trade ties.



But it is not the final stage, as the House of Commons in London must still approve the deal - and many MPs have warned they will not back it.



Until the agreement is approved, all sides are still planning for the potentially disastrous possibility that Britain leaves the EU with no new arrangements in place.



Media reports in London on Sunday suggested some of May's own ministers were secretly working with EU diplomats on a "Plan B" in case parliament rejected the agreement next month.



But Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said, "It is important that everyone in the UK is aware that the result that is now available is the result.



"It will certainly not be renegotiated and there will be no further room for maneuvre."



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte added, "Overall, I think this is the max that we can all do, both Theresa May and her government as well as the European Union.



"No victors here today, nobody winning, we're all losing - but given that context, this [agreement] is acceptable."



Tusk said on the eve of the summit that "no one will have reasons to be happy" when Brexit happens, but he said the terms agreed would "reduce the risks and losses."





