Russia accuses Syria rebels of using ‘chlorine’ arms in attack

Russia's defense ministry on Sunday said that Syrian rebels used chemical weapons containing chlorine in an attack the previous day on the regime-held city of Aleppo.



Syrian state media and a monitor reported that around 100 Syrians were hospitalized with breathing difficulties in Aleppo after an attack allegedly using "toxic gas."



"According to preliminary information, confirmed particularly by the victims' symptoms of poisoning, the shells that were fired at residential areas of Aleppo were filled with chlorine," defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing, quoted by Russian news agencies.



On Saturday evening, "terrorist groups" in an area of the Idlib buffer zone controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist group fired grenade launchers loaded with "explosives apparently containing chlorine," Konashenkov said.



He said that 46 people including eight children suffered from exposure to chemicals and have been hospitalized.



He pointed to repeated warnings from Russia that the White Helmets rescue volunteers in Idlib were staging chemical attacks in order to blame them on regime forces.



During the Syrian conflict, the West has accused Damascus on a number of occasions of using chemical weapons against the civilian population.



The government of Bashar al-Assad and its top backer Moscow have consistently denied those claims, pointing the finger at rebels instead.





