Voters decide on ‘Swiss law, not foreign judges’ proposal

The Swiss voted on Sunday on a proposal to give Switzerland's laws clear priority over international law - a move supporters say would reinforce its sovereignty but which critics claim would deeply damage its ties with the rest of the world.



The "Swiss law, not foreign judges" measure calls for a provision to be added to the national constitution giving it explicit precedence over international agreements.



Where there is a clash between the two, Switzerland would have to update its international obligations so they complied with its constitution. If no deal is reached the country could quit the international agreement, says the referendum proposal, also known as the Self Determination Initiative.



Backers argue that neutral Switzerland's historic autonomy is being watered down by its participation in international agreements covering areas like environmental protection, police cooperation, air transport and trade.



Their campaign, spearheaded by politicians from the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), said such arrangements endanger the long tradition of direct democracy in Switzerland, where citizens have the final say on political decisions via referendums.



"Our voting rights should continue to apply in the future," said Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, an SVP member of the Swiss parliament and daughter of billionaire Christoph Blocher, former vice president of the party and its most prominent figure.



"Direct democracy is a cornerstone of Switzerland as a business location."



Debate over whether sovereignty has been eroded has intensified in recent years, as Switzerland struggles to clarify its relationship with the European Union, currently governed by a tangle of different bilateral pacts.



The SVP, the largest party in the Swiss parliament and holder of two of the seven seats in the Swiss cabinet, says the initiative would empower citizens and free them from interference from international bodies like the EU.





