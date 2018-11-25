49ers linebacker Foster arrested again on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on Saturday night in Florida on a domestic violence charge, adding to a string of run-ins with the law over the past year.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website showed the 24-year-old was arrested shortly after 9 pm and booked into jail shortly after 11 pm.



Foster was staying with his team at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, ahead of a game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, local media reported.



"Tampa Police officers responded to the Grand Hyatt hotel to investigate a domestic violence call," Tampa police said in a short statement released early on Sunday.



"Reuben Foster and the female victim were involved in a verbal altercation," when police arrived, the statement said, not identifying the woman.



Foster and the woman had lived together in the past and were now in an "on-again-off-again" relationship, the statement said.



The woman told police that Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest and slapped her on the left side of the face, police said.



Officers observed a "1-inch scratch on the victim's left collar bone," the statement said.



Foster was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence.



Foster was previously arrested on February 11 in Los Gatos, California, on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon.



But the domestic violence charges were dismissed by a California judge in May after his ex-girlfriend recanted her earlier claims to the police.



In addition, Foster was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession on January 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The NFL punished him with a two-game suspension.



He did not contest a misdemeanor weapons charge in June from a February arrest in Tuscaloosa. He was given two years probation and ordered to perform 232 hours of community service, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.



The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st pick of the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished his rookie season second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games.



No arrest report was immediately available from the Tampa Police Department and no information was available early Sunday as to whether or not Foster has a lawyer.

