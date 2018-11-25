Russia accuses Ukrainian naval ships of violating its border in Black Sea

Three Ukraine naval ships violated the Russian border in the Black Sea on Sunday and conducted dangerous maneuvers defying Russian orders, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)'s Border Service in Crimea said.



The Ukrainian ships entered the temporarily closed waters of the Russian territorial sea circa 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT) and were sailing toward the Kerch Strait, the FSB Border Service in Crimea said in a statement.



The vessels aim to create a conflict situation in the region, it said, adding that the Border Service is taking all measures to stop this "deliberate provocation" and ensure security of navigation and regulation of maritime traffic in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



The Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov has been closed to civil ships over security concerns, Russian media reported, citing sources in transport authorities.



Ukraine has accused Russia of "aggressive actions" in the Sea of Azov after Russia inaugurated a bridge over the Kerch Strait earlier this year and started inspecting commercial ships sailing through the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that Moscow resolutely rejects any accusations that calling its actions "aggressive and illegal" as Crimea is part of Russia, which can exercise its sovereign rights in nearby waters.



Ukraine plans to establish a new maritime security department at the State Border Guard Service by the end of this year, which will take control over the entire maritime border of the country in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.



Crimea declared to be part of Russia following a local referendum in March 2014, but Kiev and Western countries rejected the results. Russia-Ukraine relations have been filled with disputes and tensions since then.

