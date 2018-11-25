Snowboarding legend White praises Beijing big air event

Legendary snowboard rider Shaun White sang high praise of the Air and Style FIS snowboard Big Air World Cup, which was wrapped up in the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest, on Saturday.



"I'm super impressed today by the men and women's riding," said the 32-year-old American. "Watching the level grading every year is pretty amazing, but even more was the support from the people."



The four-time Olympian is currently taking a gap year on snow, stating that he is focusing on preparing for the skateboarding competitions of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



"I'm so excited for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. I am sure that will be incredible," he said, though taking no guarantee for a comeback to snowboard at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.



White also shared some of his thoughts to the Chinese big air and slopestyle team, which sent three male and four ­female riders to the Beijing event but qualified none to the finals.



"Every year I come here to see how much the Chinese team has grown and developed," he said. "I heard some riders were injured during the competition.



"We realized that a lot of times you come back from injury and a lot of times you come back stronger and more determined. That's the Chinese team can do.



"For them, just stay focus, believe they can do it, and keep getting better. It's gonna pay off," he said.



White became the first male American to take gold in three Winter Games earlier this year in Pyeongchang, after previous wins in the men's halfpipe in Turin in 2006 and in Vancouver in 2010.

