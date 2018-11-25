Xiangtan bans students from using smart phones

A phone user plays Tencent's King of Glory. Photo: IC
All elementary and middle school students in a Chinese city are forbidden to use smart phones and personal tablets at school, in a bid to prevent students from vision loss and engaging in harmful information.
The regulation, published by the education bureau in Xiangtan, Central China's Hunan Province, has sparked huge controversy.
The provision bans primary and middle school students around the city from using cell phones and tablets at school. And the overall usage time of smart electronic products should be controlled strictly and limited to less than half an hour per day, pearvideo.com reported on Friday.
Some on Sina Weibo question whether the regulation will have a positive effect. "Now, schools are more like prisons. Rather than prohibit smart electronic products, teachers should consider how to improve their teaching level to attract students," "lvqihangpufajun" wrote.
"I disapprove of the prohibition," Zhang Xincheng, a Beijing-based lawyer, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that primary and middle school students also have the right to get information from smart phones.
However, as the students lack the experience to distinguish which content is harmful, schools and teachers should guide them patiently rather than simply banning phones, he said.
Yan Feng, a professor of the Chinese Department of Fudan University also criticized that simply accepting a ban as the solution to students' problems caused by overusing smart phones would deprive children of their independence and bring more problems in the future.
However, the voice of approval from parents also exists. "We will respond to the call because it is a benefit to children's development," a parent, surnamed Guo, said to Pear Video.
There are some cases where young students are addicted to mobile games. A 13-year-old boy, surnamed Xu, jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, after playing the mobile game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds overnight, an act which his mother believes was his attempt to imitate gameplay which directly led to his death, Nantong TV reported in August.
A middle school student in Beijing told the Global Times on Sunday that she agreed with the prohibition of smart phones at school. "I can concentrate more on my lessons and have more time to talk with my classmates," she said.
Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday that the Ministry of Education
had already published a provision to forbid students from taking cell phones to class in August 2018, and locals need to implement the central policy.