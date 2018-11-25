China’s Belt and Road initiative deserves more respect

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit concluded in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea without a joint communique, primarily because of deep disagreements between the US and China.
During the meeting, the Chinese delegation articulated the country's steadfast policy of broadening Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and deepening free trade and economic integration, while the administration of US President Donald Trump made clear its aversion to multilateralism and globalization.
US Vice President Mike Pence, heading the US delegation, again put America's domineering attitude on full display at the event, ramping up the "America first" rhetoric. To make things worse, he criticized China in terms of its trade and security stance. He also mocked the flagship Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) by describing it as a "constricting belt" and "a one-way road."
Most observers agreed that the acrimony and intransigence shown by leading US officials at the APEC meeting won't help in soothing the trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The mainstream Western news media has reported that China has delivered to the US a long list of trade recommendations and reform measures for the two sides to discuss and negotiate, but the prospects for a breakthrough in clinching a bilateral trade deal any time soon appear rather subdued.
The hardened US position toward trade with China will cause a lot of harm for the US economy, experts say. Lately, many US companies have been complaining about disrupted supply chains, and poor and middle class American households are worried about rising prices because of the higher tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. Wall Street also seems to have lost its momentum, as investors are unnerved about the way the trade war between China and the US is leading the global economy into uncharted waters. The NASDAQ index and Dow Jones industrial average have both tumbled recently.
To counter the rising US trade protectionism, the Chinese government has moved to forge closer economic relations with the developing economies along the route of the BRI. It is of great significance for the emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Africa, Latin America and elsewhere to actively engage in the China-proposed BRI, a massive infrastructure program that China hopes will help lift the participating economies to a considerably higher level.
In the spring of 2019, the second top-level summit forum on the BRI is to be held in Beijing. The conference is likely to gather leaders from the participating countries to summarize experiences gained so far and to offer suggestions that will guide the next phase of development.
The initiative focuses on building infrastructure in the participating economies. For years, many people around the world have wondered what it was that drove China to make such a huge economic advance in just 40 years. One perspective is that the advance is based on Chinese people's long-cherished belief that building and linking roads can foster wealth.
It is up to the participating countries to make their own decision about whether it is a good or bad option to join the BRI. The wild US accusation that China aims to draw the participating countries into a debt trap is simply nonsense. Without sound infrastructure acting as a launching pad, no economy can stand up and prosper.
So it is unscrupulous for US politicians to badmouth China's good will by throwing dirt on the infrastructure initiative. As the world's superpower, the US has done little to address the impoverishment beyond its borders. Even its own infrastructure is in a serious state of disrepair now, partly due to partisan disagreements over the rising US budget deficit.
History has shown that the US government does not believe in letting others choose what's best for themselves; now Washington has China in its crosshairs.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn