China’s icebreaker Xuelong enters floating ice field in Southern Ocean

China's icebreaker Xuelong, or "Snow Dragon", runs forward through floating ice after crossing the Arctic Circle, July 20, 2012. Photo: Xinhua

China's research icebreaker Xuelong has entered a floating ice area in the Southern Ocean to avoid a cyclone.The ice area is located at 61.55 degrees south latitude and 110.37 east longitude.Xuelong is traveling between sheets of floating ice, the crushing sound apparent when the bottom of the ship barges through the ice. The ship has lowered its speed from 15 knots (27.78 km per hour) to 9 knots (16.67 km per hour) to relieve tremors.The icebreaker is now sailing along the edge of the ice field in order to avoid a cyclone, said First Mate Zhu Li, adding that although the floating ice will reduce the ship speed, it will also be able to alleviate threats to navigating safely posed by a strong weather system.Xuelong will sail out of the floating ice area and into the wide Southern Ocean under more favorable weather conditions and is scheduled to reach the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica on November 30.Also known as the Snow Dragon, the icebreaker, carrying a research team, set sail from Shanghai on November 2, beginning the country's 35th Antarctic expedition which will last 162 days.Xinhua