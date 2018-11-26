California's deadliest wildfire fully contained

The deadliest wildfire in the history of the US state of California that has killed at least 85 people was finally brought under control after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said on Sunday.



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) tweeted that the fire, dubbed as Camp Fire, scorched 153,336 acres (620 square km) before it was 100 percent contained.



"#CampFire ... is now 100% contained," the state fire authority said on its official Twitter account, noting that it has destroyed 13,972 residences, 528 commercial and 4,293 other buildings.



Meanwhile, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 249 people remained unaccounted for till Saturday, down from more than 1,000 days ago.



But there are still 271 names on the missing list posted on the homepage of the county sheriff's office Sunday morning.

