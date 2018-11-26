9 killed, 46 injured in separate bus accidents in north India

Nine people died and around 46 injured in two separate accidents involving passenger buses in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, said local media reports.



The first accident took place in the state's Sirmaur district when the bus carrying around 34 passengers fell around 12 meters into a river from a bridge after the driver lost control over the vehicle.



While four people died on the spot, another five died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital. Twenty-five were injured.



A local officer was quoted as saying that the accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of state capital city Shimla.



The bus was reportedly speeding while crossing the bridge.



In another accident, 21 people were injured when a passengers bus fell into a gorge near Himachal Pradesh's capital city of Shimla. The accident took place at the Kiari Nallah on the Solan-Shimla border.

