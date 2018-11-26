Sudan, Egypt agree to deploy joint military patrols on border

Sudan and Egypt on Sunday agreed to deploy joint military patrols on joint border and establish joint forces in the future to combat terrorism, official SUNA news agency reported.



Sudan's Defense Minister, Awad Ibn Aouf, met with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Zaki in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday.



"The two sides agreed to deploy joint patrols on the border, form border mechanisms and establish joint forces in the future to combat terrorism and cross-border crime," Kamal Abdul-Marouf, Sudanese army's chief of joint staff, was quoted as saying.



He said the talks between the two ministers were "fruitful and successful," noting that the two sides agreed to establish joint projects via expanding exchanged training courses of officers.



Sudan and Egypt also agreed on sustaining the relations at all levels, enhancing joint cooperation and establishing strategic partnerships in fields of military cooperation, said Marouf.



The Egyptian defense minister arrived in Khartoum on Saturday in a two-day official visit to Sudan.

