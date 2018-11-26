Chadian president pays first-ever visit to Israel

Chad's President Idriss Deby on Sunday became the first Chadian leader to pay an official visit to Israel, expressing his wish to restore diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Deby met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in the afternoon.



Both leaders called the visit "historic" and pledged their wish to renew the relations between the two sides.



"We never fully stopped our contacts, but we are now expanding them at a very rapid rate," Netanyahu said, wishing to do so in all areas and "first of all in fighting terrorism."



Deby's visit focuses on security and economic cooperation.



He said that relations between Israel and Chad were severed in 1972, "but our special relations continued all the time."



"The resumption of diplomatic relations with your country, which I desire, does not make us ignore the Palestinian issue," said Deby, adding that "my country is profoundly attached to the peace process."



Deby stressed that Chad and Israel struggle "a common battle" against terrorism. Chad is engaged in operations against Boko Haram and the Islamic State militants.

