6.2-magnitude quake hits areas near Taiwan Strait: CENC

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit areas near the Taiwan Strait at 07:57 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).



The epicenter was monitored at 23.28 degrees north latitude and 118.60 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, the CENC said in a statement.



The quake was reported as 5.6-magnitude earlier.