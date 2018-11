Beautiful scenery of ginkgo trees in China

Visitors walk among ginkgo trees at the Binjiang Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Suping)

Visitors enjoy a moment under a ginkgo tree at the Shangfang Temple in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Pu Liangping)

Visitors walk under ginkgo trees at the Guangde Temple in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Hu)

A girl lies on the fallen ginkgo leaves at the Binjiang Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Suping)