2018 Santa 5K Run held in Ontario, Canada

Participants dressed in Santa suits take part in the 2018 Santa 5K Run in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2018. More than 500 participants dressed up as Santa Claus took part in this annual event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

