Readers' seminar on Xi's book on governance held in Madrid

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/26 11:20:48





About 200 guests, including senior officials from the two countries, attended the event and held in-depth discussion about Xi's book.



The book opens a window for audience around the world to understand China's achievements, driving forces and prospects of development, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



The great work gives an insight into the trend of history, expounds the purpose of China's reform and development and its source of strength, as well as provides Chinese wisdom and approaches to solving global issues, said Wang, who is also vice director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee.



The book will help people better understand the key to China's success and follow the trend of the times and human development, Wang added.



Lyu Fan, Chinese ambassador to Spain, said reading the book, Spanish readers can learn about Xi's insight into international situations, as well as the Chinese president's wise and unique opinions about human development.



In the book, one can find answers about the way to jointly build a better world, said Lyu.



Xi's upcoming visit will be a golden opportunity for Spain to boost its exchanges with China on governance and reform, participate in and support the



Xi's book is "very valid" for foreign readers to deepen their understandings of China, and also contains easy-to-understand speeches useful for those who want to know China, said Victor Cortizo, vice president of the Catedra China.



Also on Thursday, an economic seminar on China's reform and opening-up held here attracted some 150 attendees, including former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former Spanish Foreign Minister Javier Solana and State Secretary for Global Spain Irene Lozano.



The attendees agreed that China has made remarkable achievements in its reform and opening-up, as well as significant contribution to tackling the international financial crisis and promoting global economic growth.



This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. The attendees believed Xi's upcoming state visit will open a new chapter in bilateral relations, and hoped that the two countries can seize the opportunity to promote their cooperation in various fields and contribute to the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.



