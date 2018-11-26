1st China College Students' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition held in Qingdao





Students from China University of Petroleum present a bionic robotic arm during the 1st China College Students' "Energy, Intelligence and Future" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2018. More than one thousand students from 91 universities brought their creations to take part in the competition. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students from China University of Petroleum present reconnaissance robot during the 1st China College Students' "Energy, Intelligence and Future" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 25, 2018. More than one thousand students from 91 universities brought their creations to take part in the competition. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

