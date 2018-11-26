Chan Hoi-yan wins Hong Kong legCo by-election

Chan Hoi-yan has won the 2018 Legislative Council (LegCo) Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the HKSAR's Electoral Affairs Commission said on Monday.



Chan, a former political assistant to the HKSAR government's secretary for food and health, defeated the other four candidates in the by-election, and filled a vacancy in the sixth LegCo membership.



Voting for the by-election was held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.



Six members of the sixth LegCo were disqualified by the court for invalid oath-taking at their swearing-in ceremony in 2016. Four of the six vacancies were filled in a March by-election.



After Sunday's by-election in the Kowloon West geographical constituency, there is still one vacancy in the LegCo to be filled.



The LegCo is the legislative body of the HKSAR. Each term of office of the LegCo is four years, except for the first term when it was set to be two years. The term of office of the sixth LegCo began on Oct. 1, 2016.

