CPC Central Committee to honor 100 outstanding contributors in reform and opening-up

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) plans to honor 100 outstanding individuals who have made great contributions to China's reform and opening-up.



The list includes Ma Yun, co-founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, Ma Huateng, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent, Li Yanhong, co-founder of the search engine Baidu, He Xiangjian, co-founder of Midea and Liu Chuanzhi, founder of Lenovo.



The draft list will be available for public comment for four days from Monday to Friday, the People's Daily reported Monday. During the publicity period, feedback can be sent by phone, fax, letter and e-mail to the contacts provided with the list.