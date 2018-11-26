Teenage girl forced into prostitution, beaten to death, dismembered by teenage peers

Police in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province have solved a homicide case involving a 15-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by her teenage peers and later beaten to death and disremembered.



The victim, identified as Liu Yu (pseudonym), left home in Shenmu city, Shaanxi Province on September 22 and never returned, The Beijing News reported on Sunday.



All six suspects have been detained and confessed to the crime, The Beijing News said, noting they are between 14 and 17 years old.



Liu's father called police 10 days after she went missing and posted a missing person notice online.



"The body was dismembered. Police made a DNA test and are still waiting for the results," Liu's father was quoted as saying in a report on Friday.



An officer from the Shenmu public security bureau confirmed that "Liu was beaten to death the night of September 23."



"The suspects found her dead the next morning… We cannot confirm the exact time of death," the officer said.



Details leaked online said Liu was taken by three suspects to a hotel for sex. Because the customer was not satisfied, the suspects took Liu to an isolated house and beat her with a belt and brick for several hours.



After the suspects found Liu dead, they dismembered her and buried her next to a nearby wall.



Local police confirmed the authenticity of the details on Thursday but declined to reveal more information as investigation was ongoing.





