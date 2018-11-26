Profits up in petro-chem sector

China's petroleum and chemical industry has generated some 712.1 billion yuan ($102.56 billion) in total profits over the first nine months, up 45.2 percent year-on-year, official data shows.



The figure accounts for 14.3 percent of total profits generated by domestic industrial enterprises where annual operating income is more than 20 million yuan, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.



With total assets of 12.75 trillion yuan, up 6.1 percent on the same period last year, the sector has seen its asset-liability ratio fall by 1.16 percentage points to 54.19 percent.