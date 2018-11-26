15th World Wushu event to take place in Minhang

The 15th World Wushu Championships will be held at Minhang Stadium of Shanghai in 2019, according to the official Sina Weibo account of Minhang district on Monday.



This biennial event will open in October of 2019, and is expected to attract over 1,200 athletes and referees from about 100 countries and regions. To prepare for the event, Minhang Stadium will upgrade its infrastructure and facilities and construct temporary venues for the preparation activities.



Local wushu (martial arts) fans will also have opportunities to take part in various related activities. Minhang district will cooperate with related organizations to offer more wushu training to locals, and a series of wushu showcases and communication events will be held.

