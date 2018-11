The first self-developed full-circle towing vessel - the Dongfang Sanhao - by Lianyungang Port, East China's Jiangsu Province, is delivered on Monday. The 45-meter-long tug will assist with docking and anchoring maneuvers, as well as being equipped to fight fires. It is by far the most advanced large horsepower ocean tugboat in China, and it will also operate overseas. Photo: VCG