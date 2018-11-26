Internal issues distract from Palestine row

Renewed clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas supporters in the Gaza Strip recently. The latest violence comes amid continuing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians since the start of a massive wave of protests on March 30, known as the Great March of Return, organized by the Palestinians in Gaza. But the latest bout of unrest hasn't received much attention from international media.



The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which used to be extensively covered in international news, finds it hard to grab headlines nowadays. What is behind the change is the way the situation has panned out in the Middle East and the rest of the world.



Be it global powers such as the US, Russia and European countries or regional heavyweights like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Egypt, states have showed little concern over the flare-up in Hamas-controlled Gaza. This, according to many analysts, indicates that the Palestinian issue has been further marginalized. The main reason, they argue, is the growing rift in the Arab world. With geopolitics getting reshaped in the Middle East in recent years, many Arab countries, in order to seek an advantageous position in the new order, have jettisoned Arab nationalism, prioritized their own national interests and removed supporting the Palestinian cause from their top agenda.



Such analysis can hold water. But there are other factors to consider.



First of all, at the international level, new political and economic issues have increasingly risen as the global economic and governance systems undergo profound changes. Wrestling among major powers over these issues has intensified, with confrontation between the US and Russia and the US and China taking center stage. This distracts the major powers from regional and sub-regional affairs. Moreover, new global political and economic issues divert international public opinion. In fact, many countries' stance on the hot button Middle East peace process remains unchanged. But unless there is a substantive or fundamental change in the Palestinian-Israeli relationship, attention paid to it by international society will continue to decline.



At the regional level, with deepening political transformation in the Middle East, the old geopolitical regional dynamics are undergoing fundamental changes. There have been two distinct characteristics of this change. First, major countries in the region face serious domestic challenges. Leaders of these countries have to spend energy on coordinating domestic politics and managing increasingly severe economic woes. Some countries are also facing tremendous external pressures, struggling within and without.



Second, amid increased competition among regional powers, changes have taken place in relations between countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia and Israel and Gulf States, as well as the foreign policy priorities of these countries. New political rivals and security threats are being shaped. Against this backdrop, the importance of the Palestinian issue has dwindled.



Last but not the least, the Middle East is witnessing an increasing number of fresh issues. For instance, many countries are facing growing governance and development challenges, and are introducing reform and development plans.



In this process, interest groups in the Middle East will expand, injecting more vitality to political developments in the region - Of course, traditional hot button issues yet to be resolved such as the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the sectarian conflict, the Yemen war and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will constrain the development of new regional issues. But the importance and urgency of the new development issues will prevail over the traditionally important problems.



Now, more and more people have realized that new thinking is needed to resolve regional conflagrations. New ideas could be generated in the process of promoting the new development agenda, which will help resolve the old conflicts.



The author is a research fellow with the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, and vice president of the Chinese Association of Middle East Studies. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn