China, Morocco need ways to take trade to new highs

As Morocco is preparing to celebrate a milestone in its engagement with China after 60 years of close diplomatic and economic collaboration, it is important to reflect on the present with an eye toward the future.



Morocco was among the first of the Arab and African nations to establish relations with China. Bilateral economic interaction can be regarded as an example of the win-win economic partnership policy China is developing with Africa.



China is Morocco's No.4 commercial partner after Spain, Europe and the US. This fact can only help us understand better the emerging role that China is having on the Moroccan economy as an alternative to the nation's traditional trading partners.



Morocco has always welcomed Chinese support in developing its economy and infrastructure. The two countries have steadily supported each other on the international scene, and they have provided opportunities for cooperation at all levels.



Just a look at the number of agreements signed in the past 60 years. All vital sectors without exception provide platforms for China to work closely in developing the local economy and to be part of Morocco's drive for excellence. The agreements cover tourism, agriculture, health, social and economic development, and the environment.



The results are impressive. In less than 20 years, more than 40 Chinese official development projects were initiated across all industries, such as a $248 million agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China to build the Berchid-Beni Mellal highway in 2011. Another example was a 150 million yuan ($21.6 million) preferential loan deal signed in Rabat to build and equip eight private general hospitals around Morocco.



The cooperation has also affected the communications sector, where Huawei is playing a vital role in Morocco's plan for state-of-the-art connectivity within its borders and with its African neighbors.



To sustain the communication sector's growth, Huawei established one of the first training centers in Africa to help young Moroccan telecommunications engineers master Chinese know-how and develop local solutions with Chinese expertise.



The cooperation didn't stop at supporting Moroccans - the center became a hub for sub-Saharan nations to send engineers for training.



Ties reached a new high in 2016 as China and Morocco decided to upgrade their relationship from cooperation to strategic partnership.



Since then, the quality of engagement has shifted from being one limited to financing to one of actual collaboration to support the Kingdom of Morocco in its goal to render the country into a hub where the world can meet, explore, invest and expand.



Morocco's location, political stability and strong legal system are bringing new sources of growth to the nation. Morocco is building partnerships with strong economies like China and Europe to develop the local economy, integrating it further with the African continent, the Middle East and of course the EU and China.



The High Speed Train (TGV), the new Tower Mohammed VI, the second phase of the Noor Solar Complex, all reflect the new reality. Huawei was important in integrating a reliable dispatching system for the TGV.



China Railway Construction Corp won the bid to build Africa's second-tallest high-rise tower with local and European partners in Rabat, the capital of Morocco. Meanwhile, Power Construction Corp of China finished a solar plant with a generating capacity of 200 megawatts.



All these projects have an important feature: developing Morocco's infrastructure to achieve its strategy of having an inclusive, integrated, global reach.



The three projects cited provide examples of how China is having an impact on the economic and social development of Morocco. Jobs are being created by the hundreds in the fields of communication, engineering and energy.



These are skills that are needed to support Morocco's transition from traditional industries to emerging ones, and create opportunities for its population to learn new things.



This is why China is a key strategic partner for Morocco - it enables the nation to move its economic agenda toward the fourth industrial revolution, make the necessary adjustments to its economic sectors, achieve technology-driven growth, promote entrepreneurship and engage with major markets.



While Morocco is providing China with opportunities to invest, collaborate and engage at the national and regional levels, China has also opened its markets to Moroccan entrepreneurs and traders.



The China International Import Expo was a launch pad for Moroccan traders to expose their products and engage with China's decision to open its import market to the world without restrictions or discrimination.



Morocco's exports to China previously focused on natural resources such as copper, zinc and other precious metals, coupled with fishery products. But there's a shift now toward technology-driven products such as integrated circuits and airplane parts.



Morocco and China must find ways to take their trade to a new high that matches the overall success of their partnership and emphasizes the Moroccan vision of globalization, as well as Chinese support for inclusive, fair trade and open markets.



The author is director of Education, International Bachelor Program at the International School under China Foreign Affairs University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn