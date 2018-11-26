Spanish experts call for expanding BRI cooperation with China

Spanish companies can collaborate with Chinese partners to expand cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road
initiative (BRI), said experts in the European country.
The modern Silk Road
initiative "offers many opportunities for Spanish business," Juan Lena, a former Spanish ambassador to Beijing, told the Xinhua News Agency at an event held at CEU San Pablo University in Madrid that focused on Spain's role in reviving the ancient trade routes.
"It is interesting that Spanish companies come to China, collaborate there and seek opportunities in third markets such as North Africa," said Lena, noting that construction and infrastructure companies can benefit the most from collaboration in North Africa.
Enrique Fanjul, a professor of international relations at CEU San Pablo University, said that Spain, through its sea ports, can help China extend BRI cooperation to the other side of the Mediterranean Sea.
Jose Maria Beneyto, director of the University Institute of European Studies, said that Spain should seek mutual benefit with the BRI, noting that if Spanish companies increase their presence in China, bilateral relations would be enhanced.
"Spaniards have a great interest in China," he said. "But we should have a greater presence there because there are Spanish companies that are leaders in sectors such as infrastructure, construction and renewable energy."
Bilateral trade has risen fast in recent years. China is now Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU, and Spain is the sixth-largest trade partner of China within the bloc.
Bilateral trade rose from $12 million in 1973, when the two countries established diplomatic ties, to more than $30.94 billion in 2017.