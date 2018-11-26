Road upgrading in central Laos

China North Industries Group Corp (NORINCO) has launched an upgrading project for the Savanakhet road in central Laos.



Dong Jifeng, assistant general manager of NORINCO International, the business division of its parent company NORINCO, said at a ceremony on Saturday that this is the first road construction project undertaken by NORINCO in Laos. The project site is some 430 kilometers southeast of the capital Vientiane.



The project will greatly improve the road infrastructure in central and southern Laos and promote local social and economic development, said Dong.



NORINCO is required to complete construction and hand over the relevant facilities to the Lao government within 36 months.



Santiphab Phomvihane, the Savanakhet provincial governor, believed the project will help enhance the traffic convenience significantly, since the poor road conditions hampered the transportation.





