NASA’s Insight spacecraft nears Mars

NASA's top scientists admitted to sleepless nights, sweaty palms, stomach aches and moments of pure terror as their $993 million Mars Insight spacecraft approaches a high-drama finale Monday: landing on Mars.



Mars Insight's goal is to listen to quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet's inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago, and by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape.



The unmanned spacecraft launched nearly seven months ago, and is NASA's first to attempt to touch down on Earth's neighboring planet since the Curiosity rover arrived in 2012.



More than half of 43 attempts to reach Mars with rovers, orbiters and probes by space agencies from around the world have failed.



NASA is the only space agency to have made it, and is invested in these robotic missions as a way to prepare for the first Mars-bound human explorers in the 2030s. "We never take Mars for granted. Mars is hard," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for the science mission directorate.



The high drama of the entry, descent and landing phase begins at 11:47 am at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, home to mission control for Mars Insight.



A carefully orchestrated sequence - already fully preprogrammed on board the spacecraft - takes place over the next several minutes, coined "six and a half minutes of terror."



Speeding faster than a bullet at 19,800 kilometers per hour, the heat-shielded spacecraft encounters scorching frictions as it enters Mars' atmosphere.



The heat shield soars to a temperature of about 1,500 C. Radio signals may be briefly lost.



The heat shield is discarded, the three landing legs deploy, and the parachute pops out.



"We free-fall for just a little bit, which is an absolutely terrifying thought for me," said Tom Hoffman, project manager of Insight. But then, the spacecraft's thrusters begin to fire, further slowing down the 365-kilogram spacecraft to a speed of just about 8 kilometers per hour when it reaches the surface.



Since there is no joystick back on Earth for this spacecraft, and no way to intervene if anything goes wrong, Hoffman described his emotions as mixed.



