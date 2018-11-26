May readies to sell Brexit at home

Source:AFP Published: 2018/11/26 21:28:40

UK prime minister faces parliamentary vote in December





May returns to a mutinous Westminster after sealing the agreement with EU leaders at a summit on Sunday in Brussels, where both sides insisted this was the best and only option available.



But she faces a big battle to win MPs' approval ahead of a vote next month, with lawmakers from all parties - including her own Conservatives and governing allies the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - opposed.



"We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future," May will tell the House of Commons, according to excerpts of her planned remarks released by Downing Street.



"Or this house can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one. It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail," she was expected to warn lawmakers.



The agreement sealed Sunday prepares for Britain's smooth exit from the European Union on March 29 and sets out a vision for "as close as possible a partnership" afterwards.



It covers financial matters, citizens rights, provisions to open Britain's border with Ireland and arrangements for a 21-month post-Brexit transition phase. The lengthy, legally enforceable divorce deal is accompanied by a short political declaration setting out hopes for future ties including security, trade and migration.



Until approved by parliaments in Britain and Strasbourg, all sides must plan for the possibility of Britain quitting the EU without arrangements in place.



A European source told AFP that May herself acknowledged in Brussels Sunday that she did not have a majority in parliament to pass her plan. The prime minister vowed to warn her rebellious MPs that at least half could lose their seats at the next election if they fail to deliver her Brexit deal, the source said. She will now embark on an intensive nationwide campaign promoting the plan - and the dangers of no-deal - ahead of the vote by lawmakers on or around December 12, according to reports.





