Macao holds meetings

A total of 311 meetings, conferences and exhibitions were held in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) in the third quarter, according to data from the SAR's statistics service on Monday.



Information from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that among those events, there were 283 meetings and conferences, as well as 19 exhibitions and nine incentives.



The number of participants and attendees rose by 19.9 percent to 697,000, according to the data.

