India’s LGBT+ community shine on prime-time TV

A young man comes out of the closet on a dating show, while a drag queen belts out Bollywood hits in a singing competition - both aired on Indian television programs in the past month, but would have been unthinkable until recently.



Indian television's newfound openness rests with a Supreme Court decision in September, which struck down a British-colonial era law that criminalized gay sex.



With 800 million viewers across the country, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council India, campaigners are hoping that television can help smash stereotypes about the LGBT+ community.



"We finally have legal recognition, but the fight for equality starts now. We now need societal acceptance," said Sushant Divgikar, who performed on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV.



Divgikar appeared as his drag queen alter-ego Rani Ko-He-Noor, a character he uses to sing both the male and female parts of Bollywood hits.



"With my drag persona, I am challenging gender stereotypes," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.



Indian news and current affairs shows have long covered LGBT+ issues, but entertainment programmes often featured stereotyped characters that served to mock members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, say experts.



"Not just on Indian television, but in cinema as well, homosexuality or cross-dressing was often an element of comic relief," said Aparna Bhosle, business head of Zee TV, in an email.



"Today, with the legal acceptance to alternate sexual orientation, we can look forward to more respectable, dignified depictions of characters who're homosexual or practise drag."



On a special episode of MTV's reality dating show Elovator Pitch, a gay man was wooed by 10 contestants - including one who had not previously been open about his sexuality.



Rahul Bharti, 24, said he chose the opportunity to come out on television as a way to tell his mother and father.



"I couldn't tell them personally as I was scared how they would react. I have grown up watching MTV and I took part in the show only because I wanted to tell my parents," he said by phone.





