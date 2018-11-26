US uses tear gas to stop migrants from crossing border

Central American migrants climb a border fence between Mexico and the US as others try to bring it down, near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: AFP

US agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of Central American migrants who climbed over a fence and attempted to rush the border from Tijuana, Mexico into the US.



The San Ysidro border post - the busiest crossing on the US-Mexico border - was closed to north and south traffic and pedestrians for several hours following the incident on Sunday, the US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego, California said.



The migrants, mostly from Honduras, are part of a "caravan" loudly condemned by US President Donald Trump.



The shutdown took place only three days after Trump threatened to close the "whole border" with Mexico if "it gets to a level where we're going to lose control or people are going to start getting hurt."



Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete accused some of the migrants of attempting to cross from Tijuana in a "violent way," and said they would be deported. "Far from helping the caravan, they are hurting it," he told the Milenio television network.



Video clips posted on Twitter showed crowds of migrants dashing across a shallow concrete riverbed toward the US.



The sudden rush overwhelmed the outnumbered Mexican police, who were deployed with large clear shields and full riot gear.



Some 5,000 migrants have been gathering in Tijuana in hopes of entering the US.



Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen accused the migrants of seeking to harm US border patrol personnel "by throwing projectiles at them."



"DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons," she said in a statement, adding that US officials would "seek to prosecute" offenders.



At least 500 migrants, including women and children, had been taking part in a peaceful demonstration in Tijuana before dashing toward the border in an attempt to clamber over a first metal fence.



