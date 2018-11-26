Moscow accuses Kiev of ‘dangerous’ moves

Ukrainian ships shot as they enter ‘temporarily closed’ Russian waters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused Kiev of "dangerous" moves in the Kerch Strait after a confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian navy ships.



Lavrov said Ukraine had violated international norms with "dangerous methods that created threats and risks for the normal movement of ships in the area."



On Sunday, Russia seized three Ukrainian ships in the strait off Crimea, accusing them of illegally entering Russian waters in the Sea of Azov.



Ukraine has demanded the release of its sailors and more sanctions against Moscow.



Lavrov called the incident a "clear provocation" by Kiev and accused the European Union of "blind support" for Ukraine.



"We call on Kiev's Western sponsors to calm those who are trying to earn political points on military hysteria," he said, implying the incident was planned ahead of Ukraine's presidential election next year.



The confrontation at sea has raised fears of a wider military escalation and the UN Security Council was to hold an emergency session later Monday to consider a response.



Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said early Monday that Russian forces opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian naval ships in Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea on Sunday after they violated the Russian border.



The Ukrainian ships Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yany Kapu breached the Russian border on Sunday morning and attempted to conduct more illegal actions at around 7 pm Moscow time defying orders of accompanying vessels of the FSB and Russia's Black Sea Fleet, it said.



Weapons were used to force the three Ukrainian ships to stop and now being held in Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea, the FSB said.



Three wounded Ukrainian sailors have received medical assistance and their lives are not threatened, it said, adding that a criminal case has been launched over the Ukrainian violation of the Russian border.



Earlier, the Ukrainian Navy said it had informed Russia in advance about the passage of Ukrainian vessels from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov through the Kerch Strait separating the two seas.



Three Ukrainian naval ships entered the temporarily closed waters of the Russian territorial sea circa 7 am Moscow time and were sailing toward the Kerch Strait, the FSB Border Service in Crimea said in a statement earlier on Sunday.



The vessels aimed to create a conflict situation in the region, it said, adding that the Border Service was taking all measures to stop this "deliberate provocation" and ensure security of navigation and regulation of maritime traffic in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



The Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov has been closed to civil ships over security concerns, Russian media reported, citing sources in transport authorities.



Ukraine has accused Russia of "aggressive actions" in the Sea of Azov after Russia inaugurated a bridge over the Kerch Strait earlier this year and started inspecting commercial ships sailing through the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.



Moscow rejects such accusations, saying that Crimea is part of Russia, which can exercise its sovereign rights in nearby waters, and the Kerch Strait is not an international passage.





